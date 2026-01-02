Foreign Intelligence Service head Ivashchenko to lead DIU – Zelenskyy

Effective today, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Oleh Ivashchenko will carry out tasks aimed at limiting Russia’s military potential as head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (DIU) of the Ministry of Defence, replacing Kyrylo Budanov.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social media, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Meeting with Ivashchenko

First of all, as head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh briefed me on the overall situation around our country and current threats. We will continue to focus on reducing Russia’s economic potential: the less the aggressor earns, the more opportunities there will be for diplomacy. This especially concerns Russia’s oil exports, which will be restricted and will become cheaper," Zelenskyy said.

"We are acting similarly regarding Russia’s military production: the more we sever the aggressor’s ties with the world and its sanctions evasion schemes, the more potential there will be in efforts to end the war. I am grateful to the Foreign Intelligence Service for its work in this area and the relevant information," he added.

See more: Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head Presidential Office. PHOTOS

Background

According to media reports, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko, is likely to head the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence instead of Kyrylo Budanov.

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