Foreign Intelligence Service head Ivashchenko likely to lead DIU instead of Budanov. "He’s Yermak’s man," Zhelezniak says

Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko, is likely to take over the Main Intelligence Directorate (DIU) of the Ministry of Defence instead of Kyrylo Budanov.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated by Holos MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

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What is known

"What’s interesting is that there was a lot of information that Budanov would be allowed to choose one of his DIU deputies for this position. Ivashchenko was previously seen as part of Yermak’s quota. I’m not convinced that’s the case now. And the latter has many times wanted to replace Budanov specifically with him," Zhelezniak wrote.

This information was also confirmed by NV journalist Yuliia Zabielina. A source for Ukrainska Pravda in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s team also reported it.

Read more: Budanov accepted Zelenskyy’s offer to head Office of President

Background

On January 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence, to lead the Office of the President. The decision was motivated by the need to sharpen the state’s focus on security issues, the development of the Defence Forces, and diplomatic talks.

About Ivashchenko

According to media reports, Andrii Yermak visited the office of the Foreign Intelligence Service after his resignation. Sources for ZN.UA said that after the visit by the former head of the President’s Office, Ivashchenko summoned the head of the department responsible for cover documents. They can be used to cross the border. Sources claimed Ivashchenko is "100% Yermak’s man" and owes his appointment to him.

See more: Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head Presidential Office. PHOTOS