Yermak visits Ivashchenko’s Foreign Intelligence Service office. Escape from Ukraine is likely being prepared – media
This evening, on 5 December, former head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. He may have been negotiating arrangements for cover documents to leave Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by ZN.UA's sources.
Details of the meeting with Ivashchenko
It is noted that he arrived in a black armoured Mercedes S-Class (Mercedes 222, registration number 5657).
According to the outlet’s sources, he stayed there for 45 minutes, and after Yermak left, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS) Oleh Ivashchenko summoned the head of the department responsible for cover documents.
Ivashchenko and Yermak's ties
According to Dzerkalo Tyzhnia’s sources, Ivashchenko is considered "100% Yermak’s man" and, according to these same interlocutors, owes his appointment to him.
The outlet’s sources allow for the possibility that cover documents may be being prepared for a potential border crossing.
At the same time, sources in law enforcement agencies add that NABU is preparing a new series of audio recordings as part of Operation Midas, as well as a notice of suspicion concerning the role of Andriy Yermak.
Yermak’s dismissal
- On the morning of November 28, media outlets reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andriy Yermak's premises.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there are no obstacles for investigators.
- The media said that the suspicion against Yermak could be linked to the "Dynastiia" cooperative.
- Zelenskyy later said in an address to the nation that Andriy Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the President’s Office.
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