Yermak visits Ivashchenko’s Foreign Intelligence Service office. Escape from Ukraine is likely being prepared – media

This evening, on 5 December, former head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. He may have been negotiating arrangements for cover documents to leave Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by ZN.UA's sources.

Details of the meeting with Ivashchenko

It is noted that he arrived in a black armoured Mercedes S-Class (Mercedes 222, registration number 5657).

According to the outlet’s sources, he stayed there for 45 minutes, and after Yermak left, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS) Oleh Ivashchenko summoned the head of the department responsible for cover documents.

Read more: "Yermak told president that Armenia bought Bellingcat to attack him," - Mendel

Ivashchenko and Yermak's ties

According to Dzerkalo Tyzhnia’s sources, Ivashchenko is considered "100% Yermak’s man" and, according to these same interlocutors, owes his appointment to him.

The outlet’s sources allow for the possibility that cover documents may be being prepared for a potential border crossing.

At the same time, sources in law enforcement agencies add that NABU is preparing a new series of audio recordings as part of Operation Midas, as well as a notice of suspicion concerning the role of Andriy Yermak.

Read more: Yermak has half-hour meltdown at Zelenskyy before dismissal – media

Yermak’s dismissal