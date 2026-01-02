Budanov accepted Zelenskyy’s offer to head Office of President

The head of the DIU of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, accepted President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's offer and took charge of the Office of the President of Ukraine, calling his new position another milestone of responsibility to the state at a historic time for the country.

Budanov announced this in a telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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I have accepted the offer of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to head the Office of the Head of State," he wrote.

"I continue to serve Ukraine. I consider the position of Head of the Presidential Office to be another milestone of responsibility to the country. It is an honour and a responsibility for me to focus on critically important issues of strategic security for our state at this historic time for Ukraine.

Thank you for your trust!" Budanov emphasised.

Read more: Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head Presidential Office. PHOTOS

The head of the DIU also thanked all his comrades-in-arms and the entire DIU team of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine for their joint work.

"We will continue to do our job – to defeat the enemy, defend Ukraine and work to achieve a just peace. We keep fighting together for a free and secure future for Ukraine! We will survive!" Budanov said.

See more: Zelenskyy, Zaluzhnyi and Budanov are frontrunners in possible presidential elections – poll. PHOTO

As a reminder, earlier Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered the head of the DIU of the Ministry of Defence, Kyrylo Budanov, to head the Office of the President. The decision was motivated by the need to strengthen the state's focus on security issues, the development of the Defence Forces and diplomatic negotiations.