Zelenskyy, Zaluzhnyi and Budanov are frontrunners in possible presidential elections – poll. PHOTO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov are currently the main frontrunners in the presidential ranking among Ukrainians.

This is stated in the results of a sociological survey conducted by SOCIS in December 2025, Censor.NET reports.

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Presidential ranking in Ukraine

According to the study, if presidential elections were held in the near future, in the first round 21.6% of respondents would support Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 20.9% would support Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and 5.7% would support Kyrylo Budanov. These candidates show the highest levels of electoral support among all participants in the ranking.

At the same time, a significant share of voters remains undecided: 24.1% of those surveyed said they had not yet made a choice or declined to answer, which could significantly affect the balance of forces if a full-fledged campaign begins.

The study also shows that Kyrylo Budanov and Valerii Zaluzhnyi have the greatest electoral potential among all other potentially possible candidates in the elections.

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