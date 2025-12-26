Hybrid voting may be possible in elections during war, Arakhamiia says

Head of the Servant of the People faction, Davyd Arakhamiia, has suggested considering the possibility of hybrid voting — both online and offline — during elections in Ukraine amid the war.

He made the remarks during a meeting of a working group tasked with preparing legislative proposals on the specific procedures for organizing and holding elections under martial law and/or post-war elections in Ukraine, Suspilne reported, according to Censor.NET.

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Voting abroad

Commenting on the organization of voting for Ukrainians abroad, Arakhamiia noted that in some countries, legislation limits the opening of additional polling stations. This would also require additional funding.

"We will need to resolve this issue either by holding this (voting for Ukrainians abroad, – ed.) over several days, or by returning to the idea of hybrid voting using online mechanisms… I hope your working group will seriously assess whether it is actually possible to hold hybrid voting — online and offline," Arakhamiia said.

Read more: Format of "United News" telethon needs to be changed in event of elections, - CEC

Voting by internally displaced persons

In addition, the MP said the voter register does not contain accurate data on all internally displaced persons.

"A large number of IDPs do not register because they try to avoid appearing on the radar due to mobilization. How we bring them to polling stations — we do not yet understand," the head of the Servant of the People faction said.

Read more: It is impossible to hold elections during wartime, - Mahera

Need to maximize turnout

Arakhamiia stressed that as many people as possible must be brought to vote, as low turnout could undermine the legitimacy of elections.

"We need to focus on maximizing turnout. It seems to me this can be achieved by expanding voting opportunities: either by adding several days or by introducing online voting," the lawmaker added.

Future elections in Ukraine

See more: Only 9% of Ukrainians support elections during full-scale war, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS