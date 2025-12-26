Hybrid voting may be possible in elections during war, Arakhamiia says
Head of the Servant of the People faction, Davyd Arakhamiia, has suggested considering the possibility of hybrid voting — both online and offline — during elections in Ukraine amid the war.
He made the remarks during a meeting of a working group tasked with preparing legislative proposals on the specific procedures for organizing and holding elections under martial law and/or post-war elections in Ukraine, Suspilne reported, according to Censor.NET.
Voting abroad
Commenting on the organization of voting for Ukrainians abroad, Arakhamiia noted that in some countries, legislation limits the opening of additional polling stations. This would also require additional funding.
"We will need to resolve this issue either by holding this (voting for Ukrainians abroad, – ed.) over several days, or by returning to the idea of hybrid voting using online mechanisms… I hope your working group will seriously assess whether it is actually possible to hold hybrid voting — online and offline," Arakhamiia said.
Voting by internally displaced persons
In addition, the MP said the voter register does not contain accurate data on all internally displaced persons.
"A large number of IDPs do not register because they try to avoid appearing on the radar due to mobilization. How we bring them to polling stations — we do not yet understand," the head of the Servant of the People faction said.
Need to maximize turnout
Arakhamiia stressed that as many people as possible must be brought to vote, as low turnout could undermine the legitimacy of elections.
"We need to focus on maximizing turnout. It seems to me this can be achieved by expanding voting opportunities: either by adding several days or by introducing online voting," the lawmaker added.
Future elections in Ukraine
- To recall that after relevant signals from partners, discussions emerged in Ukraine about the possibility of holding elections in the country during the war.
- In particular, U.S. President Donald Trump previously said Ukraine should hold elections. In turn, Zelenskyy responded that he is ready to do so.
- A working group is being formed in the Verkhovna Rada on the issue of holding presidential elections under martial law.
- On December 23, for the first time since Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Central Election Commission (CEC) resumed the operation of the State Register of Voters.
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