Format of "United News" telethon needs to be changed in event of elections, - CEC

The Central Election Commission does not rule out that if elections are held, the format of the "United News" telethon will have to be revised and adapted.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the deputy head of the CEC, Serhii Dubovyk, in a comment to "Radio Liberty."

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What does the CEC say?

He explained that the existence of such a format "does not quite correspond" to the election campaign and process, which provide for free radio and television broadcasting.

Today, there are certain restrictions in place related to the threat of enemy propaganda. We all comply with the decisions made by state bodies. At the time of the election campaign, this may have to undergo certain changes, as freedom of expression must be ensured," Dubovyk explained.

Read more: CEC resumes work on "State Register of Voters," - "Servant of People" Arakhamia

At the same time, he noted that any easing of restrictions should only take place if the security situation is adequate. Dubovyk is confident that there can be no question of lifting restrictions if security risks remain.

Read more: Working group on issue of presidential elections during martial law being formed in Rada, - Arakhamia

The issue of elections

As a reminder, after receiving relevant signals from partners, Ukraine began discussing the possibility of holding elections in the country during the war.

In particular, US President Donald Trump previously stated that Ukraine should hold elections. In turn, Zelenskyy responded that he was ready for this.

A working group is being formed in the Rada on the issue of presidential elections during martial law.

Read more: Elections cannot be held in occupied territories, - Zelenskyy