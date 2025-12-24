CEC resumes work on "State Register of Voters," - "Servant of People" Arakhamia

On 23 December, for the first time since the full-scale Russian invasion, the Central Election Commission (CEC) has resumed the work of the State Register of Voters.

This was announced by the leader of the "Servant of the People" faction, Davyd Arakhamia, according to Censor.NET.

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Preparations for possible elections during martial law

"This effectively paves the way for the CEC to resume its interaction with citizens and authorities in terms of working with the register and, as a result, updating it," he said.

According to Arakhamia, updating the voters' registry is one of the basic conditions for holding any elections.

"The war has had a significant impact on demographic indicators, and this must be reflected in the register. There is plenty of work to be done in this area," he added.

Read more: Zelenskyy: "I have no intention of clinging to presidential seat under any circumstances"

The issue of elections

As a reminder, after receiving relevant signals from partners, Ukraine began discussing the possibility of holding elections in the country during the war.

In particular, US President Donald Trump previously stated that Ukraine should hold elections. In turn, Zelenskyy responded that he was ready for this.

A working group is being formed in the Rada on the issue of presidential elections during martial law.

Read more: Ministry of Foreign Affairs is continuing to work on creating necessary infrastructure for holding elections, - Zelenskyy