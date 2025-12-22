Working group on issue of presidential elections during martial law being formed in Rada, - Arakhamia

According to a preliminary agreement, a working group is being formed in the Verkhovna Rada to quickly address the issue of possible presidential elections in Ukraine during martial law.

This was announced on Telegram by the head of the "Servant of the People" faction, Davyd Arakhamia, according to Censor.NET.

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Discussion of the issue

According to him, the discussion will take place at the relevant Verkhovna Rada Committee on Organisation of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning, with the participation of representatives of all parliamentary factions and groups, the Central Election Commission, and civil society organisations involved in election issues.

Read more: It is impossible to hold elections during wartime, - Mahera

"The date and time of the meeting will be announced shortly. Representatives of the media will also be invited," Arakhamia clarified.

The issue of elections

Let us recall that after receiving relevant signals from partners, Ukraine began discussing the possibility of holding elections in the country during the war.

In particular, US President Donald Trump previously stated that Ukraine must hold elections. In turn, Zelenskyy responded that he was ready for this.

Read more: Ministry of Foreign Affairs is continuing to work on creating necessary infrastructure for holding elections, - Zelenskyy