Ministry of Foreign Affairs is continuing to work on creating necessary infrastructure for holding elections, - Zelenskyy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in contact with partners abroad to agree on possible infrastructure for holding elections.

As reported by Censor.NET with a link to UP, this was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference with Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro.

It is not up to Putin to decide when and in what format elections will be held in Ukraine. He is definitely not a citizen of Ukraine, and he will definitely not influence the outcome or anything else," the president emphasized.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working on the infrastructure for holding elections

He noted that there is a practice of voting abroad.

"In the current situation, the process will be complicated due to the number of Ukrainians, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has all the necessary tasks for this, and they have already started working on it. They have contacts with our partners abroad, and for this, it is necessary to agree on the possible infrastructure abroad so that it is comfortable for voting," he said.

In addition, Zelenskyy believes that a large number of Ukrainians will return home during the elections.

"In any case, I believe that when the elections take place, namely when the security situation allows, a large number of Ukrainians will come to Ukraine," the president added.

Zelenskyy emphasized that it is important for military personnel to be able to vote, just like every other citizen.

Read more: Zelenskyy: "I have no intention of clinging to presidential seat under any circumstances"

The US knows how to conduct safe elections

He added that "American partners raised the issue of elections, which means they know how to help us hold safe elections: first and foremost, this could be a ceasefire or an end to the war."

The issue of elections