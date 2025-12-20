Elections cannot be held in occupied territories, - Zelenskyy

Elections cannot be held in territories occupied by Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a joint meeting with Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro and media representatives in Kyiv, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"Elections cannot be held in territories temporarily occupied and not controlled by Ukraine. Because it is clear how they will be conducted—in the same way that Russia always does. First, it announces the results, even of its internal elections, and only then does it count the votes," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, when it comes to the upcoming elections in Ukraine, two things need to be discussed: security and legislation.

If, during the war, it is possible to find ways to change the legislation, then something must be done about security; that is the most important thing," said the president.

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The issue of elections