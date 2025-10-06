SBGS head Deineko meets troops from Kasianov’s disbanded unit – Demchenko

On Monday, 6 October, the head of the State Border Guard Service, Lieutenant General Serhii Deineko, met with the soldiers of Yurii Kasianov's disbanded unit and answered their questions.

This was reported by the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the meeting was held so that the military units "received objective information firsthand in order to level the speculative manipulations that have been spreading recently".

The meeting was attended by 35 soldiers. Another 15 servicemen who later arrived at the place of the conversation also received "objective information".

As noted, Deineko spoke about the reasons for the disbandment of the unit and where the military will be involved in the future to increase the efficiency of the tasks.

According to the SBGS spokesperson, Deineko stressed that the military will be sent to other combat units of the reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicle department, only in their speciality.

The head of the State Border Guard Service stressed that people are the priority, and called any speculation about "attack aircraft in the Dobropole direction" "an outright lie".

The servicemen, in turn, according to Demchenko, said they had received "comprehensive answers" from the head of the State Border Guard Service and added that they were not under pressure.

Background

On 3 October, Yurii Kasianov, a State Border Guard Service officer, aerial reconnaissance specialist and founder of the Matrix-UAV bureau, said that the dissolution of the strike-drone company under his command in the 10th Mobile Detachment of the Border Guard Service was carried out on the order of Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak.

According to him, unit personnel are being "dragged" for questioning by the Internal Security Service and subjected to polygraph tests. He issued a warning to Yermak over what he described as pressure and persecution.

Kasianov also appealed to President Zelenskyy over the disbandment of what he called an effective unit, and said he would go to the Presidential Office via a rally on Maidan.

On the evening of Sunday, 5 October, Kasianov, together with his family and supporters, came to Maidan to protest against the disbandment of his effective unit. The soldier said that they had been waiting for more than two hours for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but he never came.

Later, Kasianov stated that the command had dismissed the officer who was acting as commander. The soldier had been held at the military unit since Saturday.

On 6 October, the State Border Guard Service reported that Kasianov's unit had been disbanded due to the lack of effectiveness in performing its tasks.

Yurii Kasianov called the statements of the State Border Guard Service about the lack of results of the UAV strike company a lie.

