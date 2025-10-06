People are being terribly pressured, threatened with prison, and dirt on me is being digging up, - Kasianov

Yurii Kasianov, an officer of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, an aerial reconnaissance specialist, said that the command dismissed the officer who was acting as commander. The soldier has been held on the territory of the military unit since Saturday.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a post on the Facebook page.

"Right now, the command has dismissed the officer acting as commander, whom they have been illegally detaining on the territory of the military unit since Saturday, and took him somewhere. In fact, they arrested him. People are being put under terrible pressure, threatened with imprisonment, and dirt on me is being digging up. I can be arrested at any time. We need legal support," Kasianov said.

Earlier, Kasianov said that the unit's members were being "dragged" for interrogation by the Internal Security Service and a polygraph. He sent a warning to the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, about the pressure and persecution.

Kasianov also appealed to President Zelenskyy over the elimination of an effective unit. In addition, he said that he was coming to the Presidential Office on Maidan.

On the evening of Sunday, 5 October, Kasianov, together with his family and supporters, came to Maidan to protest against the disbandment of his effective unit. The soldier said that they waited for more than two hours for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but he never came.