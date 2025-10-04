Kasianov appealed to Zelenskyy over liquidation of effective unit: We are handing over property and transporting UAVs worth over $1 million in open air. Stop this nightmare

An effective unit of the company of strike drones of the 10th Mobile Detachment of the State Border Guard Service is being disbanded against the will of the military. They are now forced to hand over the unit's property and take out unmanned aerial vehicles worth more than $1 million.

This was reported on Facebook by Yurii Kasianov, an officer of the State Border Guard Service, an aerial reconnaissance specialist, and founder of the Matrix-UAV public research and development bureau, Censor.NET reports.

"Right now, the servicemen of our unit are handing over their personal property, company cars, and taking out unmanned aerial vehicles - more than 100 of them worth more than $1 million.

Yesterday they handed over weapons and ammunition. Today or tomorrow, they will start sending highly qualified drone operators, programmers, electronics engineers, analysts to various units of the State Border Guard Service to continue their service as shooters," he said.

According to the soldier, during his time in the army, since 1986, he has never seen a military machine work so fast. And it's just horrible - the destruction of an effective combat unit during such a difficult war.

"I am told from above that all this is happening because I 'played politics'. This is not true - there is zero politics here. There are personal grievances and personal financial interests. There is a lot of money involved. Let me remind you that our troubles began a year ago with an unfortunate, hype headline to my interview, which was put by journalists. The interview was purely technical, about "missile drones", without any politics.

After the publication of this headline, for the first time, they wanted to disperse us, to eliminate us, despite all our combat successes. We were not dispersed, but 'blocked' - people were not appointed to positions, ranks were not awarded, contracts were not signed, and the purchase of components for drones was not funded," he writes.

Kasianov added that he had not given interviews for a year and had been trying to negotiate with the command, representatives of the President's office, ministers and a member of parliament for the unit to be "unblocked" and allowed to fight normally.

"Of course, we fought, but not as well as we could have. A year passed, and I started actively writing and talking about our problems. Because I'm tired of it. If someone wants to just "sit out the war", it's not about us - many of us have been fighting since 2014, we voluntarily came to defend Ukraine. I wrote and spoke about our problems, about the monopolisation of the market by Fire Point. This is why we are being dispersed now. They are killing a unit that had high combat effectiveness, which we created ourselves, designed our own drones, invested our labour and resources in the unit.

I appeal to the President of Ukraine, to Commander-in-Chief Volodymyr Zelenskyy: stop this nightmare!

We are in the same boat with you, at least until the end of the war, we went to fight not on your orders, but at the call of our hearts, we are not involved in politics and do not make money from the war. We are our own, Ukrainians, and we should not be eliminated as an enemy unit. Help us, Volodymyr Oleksandrovych! You are the guarantor of the Constitution and the constitutional rights of citizens, and we are asking for only one right and duty - to defend our country," he concluded.

Earlier, Kasianov said that a successful military unit was put under the knife of top corruption and liquidated on Yermak's order.

