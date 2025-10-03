Enemy used 35 missiles in strike on gas facilities, half were shot down – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Ukrainians at the end of the 1318th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"I chaired the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff meeting. The focus was on energy, reports on protecting our facilities and restoring them. Today, Russia carried out another strike on our gas infrastructure — right on the eve of the heating season, they are looking for ways to cause more harm to our people. This single strike on gas facilities alone involved 35 missiles, including ballistic ones. It was a combined attack, and only half of the missiles were intercepted.

The situation in Chernihiv region is difficult after drone strikes — in Slavutych, in Nizhyn, and also in Chernihiv itself. The same goes for Sumy region. Later in the evening, there was a ballistic strike in Donetsk region, again targeting energy infrastructure: Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Druzhkivka. Recovery efforts are ongoing.

I want to acknowledge everyone who is promptly helping people, carrying out repairs, and replacing power supply sources. It is crucial that everyone in need of support, in every community, receives it. This is the direct responsibility of local leaders, from the regional level to every city and community. The resources for this assistance are available. I also expect greater results from the military command — those responsible for the drone component, for air defense, and for covering the northeastern regions," Zelenskyy said.

