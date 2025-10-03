Successful military unit was sacrificed to top-level corruption and liquidated on Yermak’s orders - Kasianov

Yurii Kasianov, an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, an aerial reconnaissance specialist, and founder of the "Matrix-UAV" public research and development bureau, announced the liquidation of a military team that had been conducting effective combat operations.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a post on his Facebook page.

"Deineko liquidated our unit on the orders of Yermak. A successful military team that carried out fantastic combat operations was put under the knife of top corruption. More details later," the statement reads.

The day before, Kasianov said that the unit's soldiers were being "dragged" for interrogation by the Internal Security Service and a polygraph. He sent a warning to the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, about the pressure and persecution.

Serhii Deineko is the head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. It included a unit that was liquidated.

