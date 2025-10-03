Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,113,430 people (+970 per day), 11,225 tanks, 33,413 artillery systems, 23,297 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,113,430 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Due to the constant flow of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some of the enemy's total losses – artillery systems, MLRS, air defence systems, OTR UAVs, cruise missiles, motor vehicles and special equipment.

The total figure has been adjusted, and daily losses are reported as usual," the statement said.

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 3 October 2025 are estimated at:

personnel – approximately 1,113,430 (+970)

tanks – 11,225 (+1) units

armoured combat vehicles – 23,297 (+1) units

artillery systems – 33,413 (+13) units

MLRS – 1,514 (+1) units

air defence systems – 1,222 (+0) units

aircraft – 427 (+0) units

helicopters – 346 (+0)

UAV of operational and tactical level – 66,093 (+273)

cruise missiles – 3,793 (+0)

ships/boats – 28 (+0)

submarines – 1 (+0)

motor vehicles and tank trucks – 63,325 (+44)

special equipment – 3,970 (+0)

Watch more: SBGS eliminated enemy along with their equipment: occupiers were fleeing between trees. VIDEO