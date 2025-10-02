SBGS eliminated enemy along with their equipment: occupiers were fleeing between trees. VIDEO

In the North Slobozhanskyi direction, border guards operating FPV drones destroyed two enemy hideouts, vehicles and occupiers' personnel.

According to Censor.NET, the drone killed one Russian soldier while he was fleeing between the trees, and the others were killed together with a car in an open area.

The footage of the combat operation SBGS soldiers posted on social media.

