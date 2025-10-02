ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9083 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers
2 033 7

SBGS eliminated enemy along with their equipment: occupiers were fleeing between trees. VIDEO

In the North Slobozhanskyi direction, border guards operating FPV drones destroyed two enemy hideouts, vehicles and occupiers' personnel.

According to Censor.NET, the drone killed one Russian soldier while he was fleeing between the trees, and the others were killed together with a car in an open area.

The footage of the combat operation SBGS soldiers posted on social media.

Watch more: Border guards destroy cannon, IFV, communications equipment, 2 UAV launch sites and eliminate 6 occupiers. VIDEO

Read more on our Telegram channel!

Author: 

Russian Army (10131) drone (2093) State Border Patrol (1295) elimination (5907) arms (932)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 