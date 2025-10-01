498 0
Border guards destroy cannon, IFV, communications equipment, 2 UAV launch sites and ekiminate 6 occupiers. VIDEO
Drone operators and artillery of the "Hart" border guard brigade smashed enemy fortifications near Vovchansk.
Our defenders destroyed a cannon, an infantry fighting vehicle, communications equipment and two UAV launch sites. Six occupiers were also neutralised, Censor.NET reports.
