FPV shotguns of 12th "Azov" Brigade destroy enemy UAVs. VIDEO

FPV shotguns of the 12th "Azov" Brigade destroyed more than four dozen Russian drones.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of successful attacks by Ukrainian soldiers has been posted online.

"Ukrainian gun-drone, zoomed in from the fighters of the anti-aircraft missile and artillery division of the 12th 'Azov' Brigade. In this footage, an FPV shotgun is cracking enemy UAVs like nuts, approaching and feeding them lead from a double-barrelled gun at close range in the Toretsk sector. The enemy's FPV drones, "Molniya", "Lancet", "Gerbera", and "Zala" UAVs are under attack. This method of destruction saves valuable anti-aircraft FPV drones for more expensive and difficult targets," the commentary to the video reads.

