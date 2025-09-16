Destruction of enemy Lancet drone by high-speed GRIM-8 FPV drone. VIDEO

A video of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone operator destroying a Russian Lancet attack drone has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the author of the publication notes that the attack on the enemy UAV was carried out by a GRIM-8 FPV drone.

"The destruction of the enemy Lancet in the sky by a high-speed FPV drone "GRIM "8", he said in his comment.

See more: Russia attacked with 113 "shaheds": 89 targets neutralised. INFOGRAPHICS