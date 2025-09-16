Russia attacked with 113 "shaheds": 89 targets neutralised. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 113 drones of various types. About 70 of them were Shahed drones.

This was reported by Air Force according to Censor.NET.

The launches were recorded from the directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 89 enemy Shahed and Gerber UAVs and other types of drones in the north, south, east and centre of the country.

Twenty-two strike UAVs were recorded hitting six locations, with debris from downed drones falling in two locations.

Two enemy drones are still in the air," the report said.

Also, around midnight, the occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia with ten MLRS shells (presumably Tornado-S).

