Enemy struck dormitory in centre of Sloviansk with drones: no casualties reported. PHOTO

On the night of 16 September 2025, Russian troops attacked Sloviansk, Donetsk region, with two "Geranium-2" UAVs.

This was reported on Facebook by the mayor of the city Vadym Liakh, Censor.NET informs.

"At night, the city came under another enemy attack. 'Geranium-2' UAVs, two units. A hit on a non-residential dormitory in the central part of the city," he said in a statement.

According to Liakh, fortunately, there were no casualties.

Photo: Facebook page of Vadym Liakh, head of the CMA

See more: Day in Donetsk region: Myrnohrad, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk and Kostiantynivka under attack, 2 people killed, 20 wounded. PHOTOS

There is no more information about the enemy attack at the moment.