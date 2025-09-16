Enemy struck dormitory in centre of Sloviansk with drones: no casualties reported. PHOTO
On the night of 16 September 2025, Russian troops attacked Sloviansk, Donetsk region, with two "Geranium-2" UAVs.
This was reported on Facebook by the mayor of the city Vadym Liakh, Censor.NET informs.
"At night, the city came under another enemy attack. 'Geranium-2' UAVs, two units. A hit on a non-residential dormitory in the central part of the city," he said in a statement.
According to Liakh, fortunately, there were no casualties.
There is no more information about the enemy attack at the moment.
