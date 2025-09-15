Day in Donetsk region: Myrnohrad, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk and Kostiantynivka under attack, 2 people killed, 20 wounded. PHOTOS

Photo: Телеграм-канал голови Донецької ОВА Вадима Філашкіна

Yesterday, 14 September 2025, Russian troops shelled three districts of Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

Pokrovsk district

As noted, one person died in Myrnohrad, and a house was damaged in Dobropillia.

Kramatorsk district

Four people were wounded and a car was damaged in Lyman; a house was damaged in Yampil. Five high-rise buildings and two private houses were damaged in Sloviansk. Six people were wounded and 12 high-rise buildings, a private house and an administrative building were damaged in Kramatorsk. In Andriivka, two people were wounded, two houses and a car were damaged. In Shostakivka, Novodonetsk community, two houses and four cars were damaged. In Ocheretyne, Oleksandrivka community, two high-rise buildings, a private house, two administrative buildings and three outbuildings were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, one person was killed and nine wounded, 15 high-rise buildings, three private houses, two administrative buildings, a pharmacy and an outbuilding were damaged.

Bakhmut district

Three houses were damaged in Siversk.

