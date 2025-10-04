Kasianov again appealed to Zelenskyy over liquidation of unit that strikes Moscow: "I am going to Presidential Office on Maidan with my cardboard sign.". PHOTO

Yurii Kasianov, an officer of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, aerial reconnaissance specialist, and founder of the Matrix-UAV public research and development bureau, has once again appealed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop the liquidation of an effective unit of the company of strike unmanned aerial vehicles of the 10th Mobile Detachment.

He wrote about this on Facebook.

"At a time when the enemy is bombing our peaceful cities with shaheds, we cannot respond because one of the best units of the diplomatic service is being destroyed. This crime can be stopped by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief," the military said.

Kasianov noted that he had written an appeal to the president, but the head of state did not hear him.

"I'm coming to the Presidential Office, to Maidan with my cardboard. This is not a rally, not a riot, and not even a single picket. This is unacceptable in times of war. This is a military necessity. I want Volodymyr Zelenskyy to hear me, to save our unit and give us the opportunity to fight. Because it is war. Mr President, please hear us," he appealed to the president.

Photo: Yuriy Kasyanov's Facebook page

The day before, Kasianov said that the unit's members were being "dragged" for interrogation by the Internal Security Service and a polygraph. He sent a warning to the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, about the pressure and persecution.

Kasianov also appealed to President Zelenskyy to stop the liquidation of an effective unit.

