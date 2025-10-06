The strike drone unit of the 10th mobile detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has been disbanded due to its lack of effectiveness in carrying out its tasks.

This was announced by SBGS spokesman Andrii Demchenko, according to Censor.NET, citing "Interfax-Ukraine".

"To understand the situation. The unit that Kasianov is talking about was put into service in one of the border detachments in April 2024. The unit's initial staffing level was over 40 military personnel. Several organisational changes were made, resulting in the unit's staff being increased to 100 military personnel," Demchenko said.

According to him, during its existence as part of the SBGS, the unit used 560 unmanned aerial vehicles to destroy enemy targets, with an average cost of 252,000 hryvnia.

"During 2025, 12 sorties were carried out, during which 299 UAVs were used," Demchenko said, adding that to support the unit, premises were rented, weapons and protective equipment were provided, 11 vehicles were supplied (there were also three cars from volunteers), more than 6 tonnes of ammunition (in 2025 alone), portable and car radio stations, Starlink, laptops and tablets.

At the same time, as Demchenko emphasised, the results of the application never confirmed the destruction of specific military and military-industrial targets of the enemy.

"During cooperation with military authorities, data on the destruction of specific enemy targets was also not confirmed. I would like to reiterate that the decision to disband the unit was based solely on an assessment of the tasks performed by the servicemen of this unit. Only Kasianov himself considered his unit to be highly effective, but no one else in the ranks of the State Border Service of Ukraine or other military command bodies can confirm this," the SSU spokesman emphasised.

Demchenko added that the personnel will reinforce other combat units of the agency, exclusively in their speciality. They will continue to serve in the reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicle units.

What preceded it?

As a reminder, Kasianov previously reported that a successful military unit was sacrificed to top-level corruption and liquidated on Yermak's orders after criticising him. According to Kasianov, the head of the OP is exerting pressure and persecution. In addition, he stressed that the unit's members were being "dragged" for interrogation by the Internal Security Service and a polygraph. The military official issued a warning to the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, and called for a stop to the pressure.

Kasianov also appealed to President Zelenskyy over the elimination of an effective unit. In addition, he said that he was coming to the Presidential Office on Maidan.

On the evening of Sunday, 5 October, Kasianov, together with his family and supporters, came to Maidan to protest against the disbandment of his effective unit. The soldier said that they waited for more than two hours for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but he never came. On 6 October, it became known that the command had dismissed the officer who was acting as unit commander.

