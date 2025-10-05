At 6 p.m., Kasianov will hold protest against Yermak’s disbanding of combat unit

On 5 October, Yurii Kasianov, an officer of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, aerial reconnaissance specialist and founder of the public research and development bureau of unmanned aerial vehicles 'Matrix-UAV', will again go to Maidan in protest.

He announced this on Facebook,

"Today, at 06.00 p.m., I will go to the Maidan again so that the President could hear us. This is not a violation of the law, this is not a military mutiny, not a demonstration, not a rally, and not a single picket. This is an appeal to the supreme commander-in-chief, an attempt to restore justice that has been trampled on by bureaucratic arbitrariness. It is an act of desperation.

Most likely, I will be arrested on the Maidan. Perhaps they will arrest me before 6 pm. They have taken us very hard and are organising an exemplary massacre - the day before yesterday morning, they just announced the liquidation of the unit, and last night they were already sending the soldiers to other military units. The command was given to destroy everything by Monday, to trample on it, to forget it," the soldier said.

He also noted that he had become more afraid of "ours" than of the enemy.

"In the war against dictatorial Russia, Ukraine has turned into a totalitarian dictatorship, where there is no rule of law, where the law is shamelessly spat upon, where basic human rights are an empty sound. Our military and political elite, military command, and law enforcement agencies are more afraid of the all-powerful Yermak than they are of Putin. They will show who is the boss in Ukraine.

If they arrest me, they will come up with the charge of high treason, disobedience, say that I am a Belarusian spy, conduct searches, find weapons and drugs, and take pictures of my wife and me in our underwear with dollars lying on the floor.

My wife will be arrested because she is the director of a small company that produces drones. They will find financial fraud, tax evasion, illegal profits, money, drugs, a portrait of Putin in the toilet," he continues.

Kasianov also noted that yesterday I tried to negotiate with them.

"The conditions are simple: they leave us alone, give us the opportunity to fight; I stop writing about them, criticising them, revealing dirty schemes. But no, Because today I am the main enemy of the state. Hundreds of people are writing words of support, many are trying to do something, there are proposals to transfer people, to keep the unit in different military units - I am extremely grateful to everyone, but we are not being let go from the SBGSU. We are being physically destroyed.

I even wrote a petition on the website of the President's office, but it is being considered there for two days before publication, and I think it will not be published," he writes.

According to Kasianov, his biggest disappointment is the military ombudsman Olha Reshetylova, who is supposed to protect the rights that are directly violated in this story - people voluntarily came to serve, mobilised to serve in this particular unit, in the agreed professions and positions. Now people are being sent to other units of the SBS as disenfranchised cattle, as serfs, as slaves.

"What is the purpose of all this recruitment, Army+, all these calls to join specific units? I have known Olga Reshetylova for a long time, probably since the Maidan. I called her, told her our story, and she promised to look into it, to talk to the head of the State Border Guard Service and the head of the President's Office. Her response was as follows: "Deyneka made the decision to disband, he has his own arguments. Unfortunately, I cannot influence management decisions."

What arguments can there be to liquidate an effective combat unit? This is a crime," he added.

Kasianov elaborated on the story of Natalia, a member of the unit. As noted, Natalia joined as a volunteer back in 2023. She was mobilised, passed all the tests and exhausting training, became a sergeant, a talented leader, and a great analyst. Natalia can calculate a drone's route at a distance of 700 km to avoid all enemy electronic warfare and air defence systems, take into account all weather conditions, and ensure that the target is hit. The enemy values her head highly.

Our generals don't value her at all, because after our unit is disbanded, Natalia goes to serve in Kharkiv to shuffle papers, as ladies who have been recruited for service should.

"Another lady, Olha Reshetylova, our military ombudsman, believes that the decision of the head of the State Border Guard Service is correct. Why study to become a drone pilot, become a great analyst, if tomorrow you will be sent to the kitchen, to the infantry, or to shift papers at the headquarters? Our lady Natalia, like Olga Reshetylova, could be attending the theatre or sitting in a Kyiv cafe today. The decision to mobilise to our unit was conscious and voluntary, and it was to us that she mobilised to be a high-level professional. And now, by the decision of the head of the SBS, Natalia is being used as a military slave: if she has already been mobilised once, she will now serve wherever she is ordered. And what is the military ombudsman's view on this? It's like this. And it's a shame... I'm shocked. What's wrong with you, Olha Reshetylova? When did you change so much? Don't you see the injustice that is happening to our unit, to our fighters, to Natalia? You certainly do not see how arrogant generals are destroying a unique, super-efficient unit... Why and when did you become so dependent on the hand of power that feeds you? You have become like the Russian Ombudsman. How did it happen? What's wrong with you?", Kasyanov asks.

"The president is not listening. I will return to Maidan today at 6 p.m. This is not a political protest. This is a military necessity. We need to preserve an effective unit that has fallen victim to generals' dementia and 'political' expediency. We are not rioting, rallying, or making political demands. We want only one thing - to fight as part of the unit. Vladimir Alexandrovich, please hear us! I am not calling for a rally, but if I am arrested, each of you can bring your own cardboard with a call to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to stop this lawlessness and give us the opportunity to fight," the soldier concluded.

The day before, Kasianov said that the unit's soldiers were being "dragged" for interrogation by the Internal Security Service and a polygraph. He sent a warning to the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, about the pressure and persecution.

Kasianov also appealed to President Zelenskyy over the elimination of an effective unit. In addition, he said that he was coming to the Presidential Office on Maidan.













