We are only ones who have flown to centre of Moscow in last year. Save our unit. Give us opportunity to fight! - Kasianov. VIDEO

Yurii Kasianov, an officer of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, an aerial reconnaissance specialist and founder of the Matrix-UAV public research and development bureau, said that his combat unit had been in the shadows for a long time.

He explained that units conducting long-range attacks are a special target for enemy missiles and agents. Everyone is familiar with the Mayfly, Achilles, and Phoenix, but few people know the commanders and names of the deep strike units.

"We were also encrypted for a long time, but now it doesn't matter - thanks to the efforts of our internal enemies, all secrets and locations have become known to the general public and the enemy. We have been at war since April 2014. Since July 2014, we have been using drones in the war. We design and manufacture them ourselves. For the first four months of the Great War, we fought as volunteers, then as part of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. We made our own drones, did it with our own money, with volunteer funds, and fought like that for a whole year - in our personal cars, with drones made at our own expense; we built our own bases and workshops.

In particular, on the eve of 2023, we struck the S-300 division of the Moscow air defence regiment Chekanshchik, causing $117 million in damage to the enemy overnight," Kasianov says.

He also noted that in the autumn of 2023, the unit's soldiers joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine, for a lower salary, a lower status, just to be able to recruit people and develop the unit. They formed a company. When Zaluzhnyi was replaced by Syrskyi, there was some organisational confusion, and they agreed to the offer to move to the SBU.

"Everything is simple here. We have 80 people in our company - almost all of them are volunteers, people who came to fight, not to make a career. Therefore, we don't care which law enforcement agency we are part of to destroy the enemy. None of us is involved in politics, including me. However, when we disagree with poor management decisions that are detrimental to our victory in the war, we talk about it, and this is called "politics" by those above.

Indeed, from March 2022 to March 2025, we manufactured drones at the production base of my family's advertising and production company. It was logical to use the existing production facilities," he added.

As noted, at first they produced about 100 drones at their own expense, then received funding for components and production from the state.

"With the average cost of our drone at around $5,000, it's hard to steal something. It's not $55,000, $120,000, or $200,000 - that's how much other good drones cost with the same components, or even worse. The profits, no more than 25% of the allowed (there were cases when we were asked to reduce profits because the state had no money), were properly directed to the development of the unit and the creation of new drones.

The rest of the profit is kept in the company's accounts, so that any inspection can make sure that nothing has been transferred into their pockets, although they could have done so because it is legitimate profit.

No military personnel have ever worked at the company, and no one has ever been fined, let alone for UAH 10,000. This is complete nonsense," Kasianov assured.

He also said that after information about the production was leaked, they were forced to evacuate people, although since March 2025, the production has hardly been operating because there is no funding.

"If a shahed or a missile arrives, the responsibility lies entirely with those people who leaked classified information from closed registers. I believe they will get what they deserve one day," he added.

"Since 2022, we have officially used more than 700 long-range attack drones against the enemy. Unofficially, taking into account those manufactured at our own expense and volunteer drones, we have used much more. The official cost of producing the drones is $3,252,849, which means the average price for a long-range drone is $4,646. In fact, this is the cost of components and materials (other drones cost between $55,000 and $200,000).

We bombed airfields - Kursk, Shaykovka, Diagilevo, Seshcha, and others. We destroyed S-300 air defence systems, fuel and ammunition depots, and energy facilities. We shut down Russia's most important defence plant, Kremniy-El, for several months. We were the only ones who flew to the centre of Moscow over the past year. In the course of our operation, the Russians shot down their own Mi-28 helicopter near Moscow this spring.

In the end, it was we who struck the Moscow Kremlin on the night of 2 to 3 May 2023, where the strongest air defence in the world is located," the military man continues.

Officially recorded enemy losses amounted to $479,858,721, while unconfirmed losses - it is difficult to confirm damage at a great distance - are much higher. That is, for every $1 spent by us, there are $148 in confirmed enemy losses.

"Show me better results. We appeal to the SSU, to Magyar, we appeal to the GUR drones - you know our results, you can take us, show perseverance. Our 80 people are a golden fund, the best engineers and designers, programmers and electronics engineers, drone operators and analysts. These people voluntarily joined the army to fight.

We appeal to the President, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to stop this arbitrariness. You cannot destroy one of the best drone units. The enemy applauds this decision.

I appeal to my enemies - I am ready to stop criticising you. Save our unit. Give us the opportunity to fight. Because if we do not fight for you, you will not exist," Kasyanov concludes.

