SBGS’s statement about our unit not having any results is lie. There are reports on work done, - Kasianov

State Border Guard Service officer and aerial reconnaissance specialist Yurii Kasianov called the SBGS's statements about the lack of results in the strike UAV company a lie.

He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

Earlier, the State Border Guard Service stated that the strike UAV company of the 10th mobile detachment of the State Border Guard Service had been disbanded due to a lack of effectiveness in carrying out its tasks.

"This is a complete lie. There are reports on the work done. Manuscripts do not burn.

For example, on 11 March this year, the Ukrainian Defence Forces carried out a massive raid on Moscow. We did not participate. About 400 other good drones flew, but none of them, unfortunately, reached Moscow for obvious reasons – it has the most powerful air defence system in the world. 400 drones at a price of, say, $50,000 (average, underestimated) – that's $20 million," Kasianov said.

According to the officer, on 14 March 2025, the unit was working over Moscow. At that time, 24 drones were launched, of which nine reached the Moscow region and three almost reached their target.

"The remains of enemy anti-aircraft missiles were scattered around Moscow, airports were closed, and air defence helicopters took off. The enemy's losses are estimated at over $14 million. The cost of the operation:

24 of our drones at a price of $6,000 (we have the cheapest drones) – $144,000

The main thing is not the number of drones launched, but their effectiveness. Our drones are among the ‘smartest’ among the long-range drones, capable of overcoming even Moscow's air defence. And they are the cheapest. And they accuse us of making money from the war. This is absurd. And it is not an argument for liquidating the division," he concluded.

Read more: Kasianov’s unit is being disbanded due to lack of results. No strikes on specified enemy targets have been confirmed, - SBGS

Earlier, Kasianov said that the unit's members were being "dragged" for interrogation by the Internal Security Service and a polygraph. He sent a warning to the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, about the pressure and persecution.

Kasianov also appealed to President Zelenskyy over the elimination of an effective unit. In addition, he said that he was coming to the Presidential Office on Maidan.

On the evening of Sunday, 5 October, Kasianov, together with his family and supporters, came to Maidan to protest against the disbandment of his effective unit. The soldier said that they had been waiting for more than two hours for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but he never came.

Later, Kasianov stated that the command had dismissed the officer who was acting as commander. The soldier had been held at the military unit since Saturday.

Read more on our Telegram channel