Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's ambassador to the UK and former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, tops the popularity ratings among Ukrainian voters: 23% of respondents are ready to vote for him in the upcoming presidential election, while 20% support incumbent President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by The Washington Post, citing the results of a study conducted by the international research company Ipsos.

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According to a poll of 2,000 Ukrainians to be published this month, retired General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, who previously headed the Ukrainian Armed Forces and now serves as ambassador to the United Kingdom, is the leader in any future presidential election with 23 percent of the vote, while Zelenskyy is in second place with 20 percent," the report says.

In third place, according to the survey results, is the leader of the European Solidarity party, the fifth president of Ukraine (2014-2019) Petro Poroshenko, who would be voted for by 9% of Ukrainian voters, while the former head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, appointed on January 2 as head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, is in fourth place with 7%. Seventeen percent of respondents said it was difficult for them to say who they would vote for at this time.

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According to the results of the December SOCIS poll, Zelenskyy, Zaluzhnyi, and Budanov are still among the top three leaders in the presidential ratings. In the second round, the incumbent president loses both to the former commander-in-chief and to the head of the Defence Intelligence.