Zelenskyy proposes Fedorov to become new Defence Minister

The head of state said this in a video address, Censor.NET reports.

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Personnel changes

"A wave of personnel changes. There will be more changes in institutions. Kyrylo Budanov has been appointed head of the Office of the President. Kyrylo has enough experience and strength to steer the Office’s work toward security issues and the negotiation process.

The Main Intelligence Directorate (DIU) of the Ministry of Defence will be headed by Oleh Ivashchenko. He served in DIU himself and led the Foreign Intelligence Service.

As for the Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS), a decision will be made soon," he said.

Read more: Deineko’s dismissal may be linked to questions over billion-hryvnia military procurements via Border Guard Service – Zhelezniak

The president said he discussed changes with State Border Guard Service chief Serhii Deineko and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

"There will be new approaches in managing the Border Guard Service," he added.

The president also instructed officials to prepare a bill to update the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

"There are things that should be changed. I expect the bill in January so it can be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration. Government officials and the Office must prepare proposals on the SBI together," Zelenskyy said.

Changes in the military

Pavlo Palisa, who commanded combat units, said the president will, in the coming days, communicate with combat brigades to determine which decisions could strengthen Ukraine’s positions.

"There will be changes in military education. Education must learn directly from the фронт what this war has taught. And everyone who trains Ukrainian soldiers must learn for themselves what war is," he added.

Fedorov

"I have decided to change the format of how Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence operates. I have proposed that Mykhailo Fedorov become the new Minister of Defence of Ukraine," the president said.

According to the head of state, Fedorov is deeply involved in matters related to the drone line and has delivered results in digitizing state services and processes.

"Together with all our troops, the military command, national weapons manufacturers, and partners, we must implement in the defence sector the changes that will help," he explained.

Read more: Budanov appointed as head of Office of President – presidential decree

Denys Shmyhal

"Denys Shmyhal remains part of Ukraine’s team. I am very grateful to him for his systematic work for the state. Last year, the Ministry of Defence delivered good results; in particular, the task on producing interceptor drones was fulfilled by December, more than a thousand a day in production," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said Shmyhal was offered to head a different area of state work.

"Tomorrow we will continue the changes. There will be more decisions," the president concluded.

Budanov appointed as head of the President’s Office

Recall that on January 2, 2026, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence, to lead the Office of the President. The decision was motivated by the need to sharpen the state’s focus on security issues, the development of the Defence Forces, and diplomatic talks.

Budanov later accepted Zelenskyy’s offer and took over as head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, calling the new post another line of responsibility before the state at a historic time for the country.

Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko, will carry out tasks aimed at limiting Russia’s military potential as head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence, replacing Kyrylo Budanov.

On the evening of January 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees appointing Kyrylo Budanov as head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and Oleh Ivashchenko as head of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Read more: Palisa working on necessary changes in Ukraine’s Defence Forces – Zelenskyy