Palisa working on necessary changes in Ukraine’s Defence Forces – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced changes in the Defence Forces, including the modernization of military education, taking into account combat experience from the full-scale war.

The president said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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What Palisa reported

"We are preparing for meetings with security advisers who will arrive in Ukraine, as well as for work within the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ at the leaders’ level. The military component is key to providing real security guarantees," the head of state said after a report by Deputy Head of the Office of the President Pavlo Palisa.

Zelenskyy said Palisa is also working on the necessary changes in the Defence Forces and will, in the coming weeks, work with brigades and the military command to identify decisions that will work.

Read more: Ukraine’s Armed Forces complete transition to corps system – Syrskyi

Modernization of military education

"We are also preparing a modernization of military education, taking into account our country’s defense experience in the full-scale war. The educational process and officer training must be based on real experience of Ukraine’s defense. I have also signed new decrees awarding our warriors with state honors," the president added.

Read more: General Staff preparing decision on fair distribution of troops between brigades – Zelenskyy