Ukraine’s Armed Forces complete transition to corps system – Syrskyi

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have completed the transition to a corps-based structure. As of today, all corps have assumed their areas of responsibility and eased the burden on operational-tactical and operational-strategic groupings (OTG and OSGT).

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Oleksandr Syrskyi said this at a meeting with journalists, Censor.NET reports, citing Suspilne.

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Corps conducting combat operations

"This is the first step. All corps have taken on their areas of responsibility and received their assigned force packages. The corps have already gained experience and are confidently carrying out certain operations," Syrskyi said.

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, those corps-level commanders "who lacked sufficient experience have been replaced".

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He noted that "those who have experience and the necessary skills are successfully handling their tasks".

"A number of young corps commanders are demonstrating resilience, confident control over their troops and a creative approach to planning combat operations. The next stage is to align corps force packages with the actual strength of each corps. Rotation of brigades within the corps has already begun," the Commander-in-Chief added.

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