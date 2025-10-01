Transition of Armed Forces to corps structure is complete - all corps are already performing tasks, - Chief of General Staff Hnatov

The transition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to a corps structure has been completed—all newly formed corps are already performing tasks as part of designated groups.

"At this stage, the transition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to a corps structure has been completed. All newly formed corps are already performing tasks as part of designated groups," said the Chief of the General Staff. At the same time, he clarified that work is continuing on staffing, training, and internal changes in the new structures.

According to Hnatov, the General Staff organized large-scale work to simultaneously prepare all ten corps headquarters, which required the involvement of the most highly trained officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and instructors from partner countries. Thanks to this, he emphasized, the enemy was unable to carry out its plans for rapid offensives in certain areas, such as Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia.

"The newly created units are fully staffed to the specified levels, which allows them to perform combat (special) tasks as intended," Hnatov added.

At the same time, other organizational measures are continuing in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the creation of Assault Forces and Cyber Forces, and the adaptation of the structure to the current requirements of defense and offense.

