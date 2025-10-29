US Army Command has stated that reduction of American troops in Europe will not change security situation in region

The US Army Command in Europe and Africa has stated that plans to redeploy part of its military contingent from European countries "will not change the security situation in Europe."

Not withdrawal, but redeployment

The US military has confirmed plans to relocate the 2nd Combat Brigade of the 101st Airborne Division to a base in Kentucky as part of a "carefully planned process" initiated by the Pentagon chief.

"This does not mean the withdrawal of American troops from Europe or a weakening of commitments to NATO and Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty. On the contrary, it is a positive sign of Europe's growing potential and responsibility... This adjustment to the force structure will not change the security situation in Europe," assured the US Army Command in Europe and Africa.

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that Europe had privately begun preparing for a reduction in the US military presence.

Today, October 29, it became known about the decision of the United States to reduce its military contingent in Romania.