Syrskyi dismisses two commanders of Armed Forces corps Silenko and Kituhin - media

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi dismissed the commanders of two army corps - the head of the 17th Corps Volodymyr Silenko and the 20th Corps Maksym Kituhin.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by two interlocutors in the Defense Forces.

It is noted that the chief made this decision about a week or two ago due to the loss of positions in the area of responsibility of the corps.

The 17th Corps, headed by Silenko, is located in the Zaporizhzhia region, where the Defense Forces have recently lost the village of Kamianske and part of the village of Plavni, located on the banks of the Dnipro River.

The 20th Corps, headed by Kituhin, is on the border of the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, where Russians managed to break through to Dnipropetrovs'k region.

The publication also adds that these are the first personnel changes since the transition of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to a corps-based command system.