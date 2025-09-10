"They started using women": our soldiers repelled attack by Russian assault women in Toretsk

In the Toretsk direction, in the area of responsibility of the 100th separate mechanised brigade, more than 200 shellings are recorded every day. The lion's share of these are drone and artillery strikes. The enemy is trying to break through Ukrainian defences, and when it fails, it rages and strikes civilians.

This was reported by Dmytro Ziniuk, press officer of the 100th Brigade, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, the enemy's assault tactics have not changed significantly during this time. These are still the same small infantry groups. From time to time, the Russians use motorcycles, which become a tempting target for the brigade's artillerymen and drone operators.

"One new development is that they have started using women in their assaults. But, as we know, the enemy has no gender, so the infantry group was destroyed anyway. As for ground-based robotic systems, they were last used a few weeks ago. The GRS was accompanied by two enemy infantrymen, who became easy targets for the drone operators," said the press officer.

Watch more: Defense Forces eliminate about 500 foreign mercenaries from 28 countries fighting on Russia’s side. VIDEO