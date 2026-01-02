Budanov appointed as head of Office of President – presidential decree

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees appointing Kyrylo Budanov as head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and Oleh Ivashchenko as head of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

This is stated on the President’s Office website in decrees No. 5/2026 and No. 7/2026, Censor.NET reports.

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"Appoint Kyrylo Oleksiiovych BUDANOV as Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Appoint Oleh Ivanovych IVASHCHENKO as Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine," the decrees read.

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Budanov appointed as head of the President’s Office