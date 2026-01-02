Budanov appointed as head of Office of President – presidential decree
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees appointing Kyrylo Budanov as head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and Oleh Ivashchenko as head of the Main Intelligence Directorate.
This is stated on the President’s Office website in decrees No. 5/2026 and No. 7/2026, Censor.NET reports.
"Appoint Kyrylo Oleksiiovych BUDANOV as Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.
Appoint Oleh Ivanovych IVASHCHENKO as Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine," the decrees read.
Budanov appointed as head of the President’s Office
- Recall that on January 2, 2026, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence, to lead the Office of the President. The decision was motivated by the need to sharpen the state’s focus on security issues, the development of the Defence Forces, and diplomatic talks.
- Budanov later accepted Zelenskyy’s offer and took over as head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, calling the new post another line of responsibility before the state at a historic time for the country.
- Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko, will carry out tasks aimed at limiting Russia’s military potential as head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence, replacing Kyrylo Budanov.
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