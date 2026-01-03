Replacing Vasyl Maliuk will mean weakening one of key elements of Ukrainian military machine, - Biletskyi

Andriy Biletsky positively assessed the package of personnel decisions in the field of national security and defense, while warning against possible changes in the leadership of the Security Service of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, he made this statement while commenting on the latest personnel changes during wartime.

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I welcome the package of personnel decisions in the field of national security and defense—these are important signals for the front. The appointment of Kirill Budanov, my comrade-in-arms, to the position of Head of the Presidential Office is a logical step in wartime, strengthening the state's defense capabilities.

At the same time, information about the possible replacement of the head of the SSU is causing serious concern. Vasyl Maliuk is not just the head of an effective counterintelligence agency. He has turned the Security Service of Ukraine into one of the key strategic factors in the war.

Read more: Release of Maliuk will weaken defense capability, he has real impact on situation at front, - Butusov

The service systematically strikes the enemy's economic nodes, has inflicted irreparable losses on Russian strategic aviation, and has become a decisive player in the war at sea — thanks to the efforts of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Russian fleet has been virtually eliminated from the war.

The role of the individual is decisive here, so replacing Maliuk would mean weakening one of the most effective elements of the Ukrainian military machine.

Biletsky emphasized that in conditions of full-scale war, personnel decisions in the security sector have a direct impact on the situation at the front and the overall stability of the state.

See also: Kostenko: There is no alternative to Malyuk as head of the SBU. I will not support his dismissal

Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to dismiss SSU head Vasyl Maliuk and appoint him to other positions.