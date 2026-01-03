Release of Maliuk will weaken defense capability, he has real impact on situation at front, - Butusov
The likely dismissal of SSU head Vasyl Maliuk does not fit in with the logic of strengthening the country's defense capabilities.
This was reported on Facebook by Yurii Butusov, commander of the unmanned systems platoon of the Chartiia brigade, according to Censor.NET.
What does Butusov say?
"Talk of dismissing SSU head Maliuk does not fit in with the logic of strengthening defense capabilities—his role in the successful combat operations of the SSU is key, he has a real impact on the situation at the front, and he is a pivotal figure in the security system. If Maliuk is removed, the country's defense capabilities will be weakened, and the government will be seriously destabilized," he said.
What preceded it?
People's Deputy, Secretary of the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence Roman Kostenko spoke out against the dismissal of Vasyl Malyuk from the post of head of the SSU, stressing that as of now there is no alternative to him.
MP Yaroslav Zheleniak claims that Zelenskyy offered Maliuk the position of head of the Foreign Intelligence Service or secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.
Possible dismissal of Malyuk
- As previously reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to dismiss the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk, and appoint him to other positions.
- Sources at Censor.NET in government circles have reported that there are currently attempts to remove Malyuk from his position as head of the SSU, but this issue has not yet been resolved.
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