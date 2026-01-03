Release of Maliuk will weaken defense capability, he has real impact on situation at front, - Butusov

The likely dismissal of SSU head Vasyl Maliuk does not fit in with the logic of strengthening the country's defense capabilities.

This was reported on Facebook by Yurii Butusov, commander of the unmanned systems platoon of the Chartiia brigade, according to Censor.NET.

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What does Butusov say?

"Talk of dismissing SSU head Maliuk does not fit in with the logic of strengthening defense capabilities—his role in the successful combat operations of the SSU is key, he has a real impact on the situation at the front, and he is a pivotal figure in the security system. If Maliuk is removed, the country's defense capabilities will be weakened, and the government will be seriously destabilized," he said.

Read more: Zelenskyy proposes Fedorov to become new Defence Minister

What preceded it?

People's Deputy, Secretary of the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence Roman Kostenko spoke out against the dismissal of Vasyl Malyuk from the post of head of the SSU, stressing that as of now there is no alternative to him.

MP Yaroslav Zheleniak claims that Zelenskyy offered Maliuk the position of head of the Foreign Intelligence Service or secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Read more: Kostenko: There is no alternative to Maliuk as head of SSU. I will not support his dismissal

Possible dismissal of Malyuk