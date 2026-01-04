There will be rotations of leaders in field of security and defence, but Syrskyi’s replacement is not expected, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced rotations of leaders in the security and defence sector. However, there is no talk of replacing Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi at this time.

The head of state made this announcement during a briefing on 3 January, according to Censor.NET.

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Rotations of leaders in the security and defence sector

"As for the entire security sector, as for the entire law enforcement system, as I said, we will, I personally, be involved in the rotation of absolutely all leaders. Some of them have been there for a very long time, for various reasons. With great respect, we are all on the same team. I think that everyone will remain in different positions, different high positions, but there will certainly be replacements. And, of course, there will be rotations of everyone, I have spoken about this, as some things happen thanks to my signature, some thanks to parliament," the president said.

The head of state also said that personnel changes are being prepared in the Cabinet of Ministers. In particular, he noted that a reboot of the Ministry of Defence is planned, which will begin after the parliament approves the new Minister of Defence, Mykhailo Fedorov.

No replacement for Syrskyi is planned

At the same time, the president noted that he does not plan to dismiss the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"Today, there are no plans to replace the commander-in-chief," Zelenskyy said .

Read more: Zelenskyy proposes Fedorov to become new Defence Minister

What personnel changes preceded this?