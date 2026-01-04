There will be rotations of leaders in field of security and defence, but Syrskyi’s replacement is not expected, - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced rotations of leaders in the security and defence sector. However, there is no talk of replacing Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi at this time.
The head of state made this announcement during a briefing on 3 January, according to Censor.NET.
Rotations of leaders in the security and defence sector
"As for the entire security sector, as for the entire law enforcement system, as I said, we will, I personally, be involved in the rotation of absolutely all leaders. Some of them have been there for a very long time, for various reasons. With great respect, we are all on the same team. I think that everyone will remain in different positions, different high positions, but there will certainly be replacements. And, of course, there will be rotations of everyone, I have spoken about this, as some things happen thanks to my signature, some thanks to parliament," the president said.
The head of state also said that personnel changes are being prepared in the Cabinet of Ministers. In particular, he noted that a reboot of the Ministry of Defence is planned, which will begin after the parliament approves the new Minister of Defence, Mykhailo Fedorov.
No replacement for Syrskyi is planned
At the same time, the president noted that he does not plan to dismiss the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
"Today, there are no plans to replace the commander-in-chief," Zelenskyy said .
What personnel changes preceded this?
- On 2 January 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered the head of the Ministry of Defence of the Ministry of Defence, Kyrylo Budanov, the position of head of the Office of the President. The decision was motivated by the need to strengthen the state's focus on security issues, the development of the Armed Forces, and diplomatic negotiations.
- Budanov subsequently accepted Zelenskyy's offer and took over as head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, calling his new position another milestone of responsibility to the state at a historic time for the country.
- The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko, will carry out tasks to limit Russian military potential as head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence, replacing Kyrylo Budanov.
- On the evening of 2 January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees appointing Kyrylo Budanov as head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and Oleh Ivashchenko as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also offered Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov the position of Minister of Defence of Ukraine.
- On 3 January, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Denys Shmyhal and offered him the position of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy.
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