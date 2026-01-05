Zelensky appoints Kyslytsia as first deputy head of Presidential Office, - decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Serhii Kyslytsia as First Deputy Head of the Presidential Office.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Decree No.14/2026, published on the website of the Presidential Office.

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What is known?

"Appoint Serhii Olehovych KYSLYTSIA as First Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine," the document says.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhii Kyslytsia would be appointed First Deputy Head of the Office of the President.

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What staffing changes preceded this?

Read more: Maliuk agreed to step down after pressure from Bankova. He may be replaced by head of "Alfa," Khmara, - media