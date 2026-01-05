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Zelensky appoints Kyslytsia as first deputy head of Presidential Office, - decree
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Serhii Kyslytsia as First Deputy Head of the Presidential Office.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Decree No.14/2026, published on the website of the Presidential Office.
What is known?
"Appoint Serhii Olehovych KYSLYTSIA as First Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine," the document says.
Earlier, Zelenskyy said that First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhii Kyslytsia would be appointed First Deputy Head of the Office of the President.
What staffing changes preceded this?
- As a reminder, on 2 January 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered the head of the DIU, Kyrylo Budanov, the position of head of the Office of the President. The decision was motivated by the need to strengthen the state's focus on security issues, the development of the Defence Forces, and diplomatic negotiations.
- Budanov subsequently accepted Zelenskyy's offer and took charge of the Office of the President of Ukraine, describing his new position as another milestone of responsibility to the state at a historic time for the country.
- The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko, will carry out tasks to limit Russian military potential as head of the DIU of the Ministry of Defence, replacing Kyrylo Budanov.
- On the evening of 2 January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees appointing Kyrylo Budanov as head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and Oleh Ivashchenko as head of the DIU.
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