National Guard destroyed tank, armoured vehicle, 17 radar stations and dozens of enemy positions along front line in 24 hours. VIDEO
Over the past day, units of the Ukrainian National Guard inflicted significant losses on Russian occupation forces along the entire front line.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Guard of Ukraine.
According to official data, the following were destroyed:
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1 tank;
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1 armoured combat vehicle;
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13 vehicles;
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17 enemy radar stations.
In addition, Ukrainian soldiers struck 56 locations where occupying forces were concentrated and dugouts. The capture of one Russian soldier has also been confirmed.
A video of the combat operations of the operators of unmanned aerial vehicles of the National Guard brigade "Khartiia" has been released separately. The footage shows the destruction of enemy equipment, in particular the destruction of several Russian tanks over the past few days.
The effective work of UAV operators remains one of the key factors in reducing the enemy's combat capabilities and deterring their actions on the front line.
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