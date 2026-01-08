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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,215,900 people (+1,040 per day), 11,521 tanks, 35,874 artillery systems, 23,874 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,215,900 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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The elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 2022, to January 8, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,215,900 (+1,400) individuals
  • tanks – 11,521 (+6) units.
  • armored combat vehicles – 23,874 (+9) units.
  • artillery systems – 35,874 (+17) units.
  • MLRS – 1,596 (+1) cases.
  • air defense systems – 1,269 (+0) units.
  • aircraft – 434 (+0) units.
  • helicopters – 347 (+0) units.
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs – 102,074 (+225) units.
  • cruise missiles – 4,137 (+0) units.
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 73,336 (+112) units.
  • special equipment – 4,037 (+0) units.

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Watch more: 36th Brigade’s Vartovi drone eliminates two Russian infantrymen on horseback - animals unharmed. VIDEO

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