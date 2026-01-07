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36th Brigade’s Vartovi drone eliminates two Russian infantrymen on horseback - animals unharmed. VIDEO
Drone operators from the Vartovi Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 36th Marine Brigade eliminated two occupiers riding horses in the middle of a road.
According to Censor.NET, a strike drone approached and waited until the Russian soldiers fell off their horses before taking out the enemy targets.
In comments under the video, the fighters added that the animals were not harmed and the invaders were eliminated.
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