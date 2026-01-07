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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers
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36th Brigade’s Vartovi drone eliminates two Russian infantrymen on horseback - animals unharmed. VIDEO

Drone operators from the Vartovi Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 36th Marine Brigade eliminated two occupiers riding horses in the middle of a road.

According to Censor.NET, a strike drone approached and waited until the Russian soldiers fell off their horses before taking out the enemy targets.

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In comments under the video, the fighters added that the animals were not harmed and the invaders were eliminated.

Watch more: Omega-West special forces carry out assault in Rodynske. VIDEO

Watch more: Soldiers of 8th SOF Regiment capture two ruscists and take control of enemy position in Donetsk region. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12201) elimination (7635) 36th separate naval infantry brigade (83) drones (4959) Unmanned Systems Forces (429)
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