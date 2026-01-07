In Rodynske, soldiers from the OMEGA-WEST special forces unit carried out search-and-strike operations to detect and destroy the enemy.

As Censor.NET reports, the combat special operation was carried out by the Hero of Ukraine General S. Kulchytskyi Battalion, while fire support was provided by the 14th NGU "Chervona Kalyna" Brigade.

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Particular attention was focused on a two-story building which, after the collection and analysis of intelligence, was used by the enemy as a strongpoint.

The soldiers add that it was difficult to reach the occupiers' location due to the open terrain and a lack of cover, but a group of Ukrainian fighters approached from two directions and began the assault.

After completing the assault and clearing the building, the unit continued conducting search-and-strike operations in the designated area

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