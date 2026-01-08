Soldiers of 46th Brigade of Airborne Assault Forces repelled massive assault by occupiers in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

In the area of responsibility of the 46th separate airborne Podilsk brigade of AAF of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers made another attempt at a massive assault using armoured vehicles in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, thanks to the coordinated work of engineers, artillerymen and unmanned systems units, the enemy assault was repelled.

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Podilsk paratroopers gave the uninvited guests a "warm welcome".

During the battle, two enemy tanks, two armoured vehicles and three Bukhanka vehicles were destroyed.

In addition, 59 occupiers were eliminated and 6 more were wounded.

Read more: Enemy accumulating resources in Serebrianskyi Forest and wants to bypass Dronivka, - 81st Airborne Brigade

"Our work continues. The 46th separate airborne brigade will continue to destroy the enemy who is trying to advance and do everything necessary to ensure that the assaults end in failure and losses for them," commented the AAF fighters under the published video.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Federation was trying to infiltrate Dronivka in small groups and bypass the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine along the Siversk-Zakitne road.

Watch more: Defence forces are holding back enemy near Hryshyne, and fighting continues in Myrnohrad, - 7th Airborne Corps. VIDEO