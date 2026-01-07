Enemy accumulating resources in Serebrianskyi Forest and wants to bypass Dronivka, - 81st Airborne Brigade

The enemy is trying to accumulate resources in the Serebrianskyi Forest. The situation around Dronivka remains tense.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the 81st Separate Airborne Slobozhanskyi Brigade.

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Situation in the area of responsibility

As noted, since the beginning of the year, the Russians have intensified their efforts to accumulate resources in the Serebrianskyi Forest. In this way, the enemy is trying to strengthen its frontline positions, which it plans to use to bypass Dronivka in small groups.

"The enemy's ultimate goal is to establish complete control over the settlement of Dronivka and advance towards Platonivka and Zakitne. In the event of the occupation of these settlements and given the complex terrain, the enemy will be able to freely organise logistical support along the Siverskyi Donets River. This poses a threat to the advance towards Lyman and Sloviansk," the statement said.

Read more: Russia is attempting to infiltrate Dronivka in small groups and bypass Ukrainian Armed Forces positions via Siversk-Zakitne road, - 81st Separate Airborne Brigade

Strikes on the enemy

To leave the enemy's advanced positions without support, drone operators from the "Apachi" unmanned systems battalion of the 81st Airborne Brigade of the 7th Corps of Assault Company of the Airborne Assault Forces are purposefully destroying enemy transport and manpower accumulations in the Serebrianskyi Forest.

In the last 24 hours alone, the "Apachi" USF forces have destroyed/eliminated:

manpower - 2;

buggy – 2;

quad bike - 1;

motorcycle – 4;

shelter – 5

Watch more: Russians try to cross Siverskyi Donets daily: situation near Dronivka under Ukrainian control – Air Assault Forces. VIDEO

What preceded?

Earlier it was reported that Russians are trying to force the Siverskyi Donets River on a daily basis: the situation near Dronivka is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The 81st Brigade is striking the occupiers with drones as they attempt to force the Siverskyi Donets River.

According to the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces, the situation near Siversk is extremely difficult, with fighting for Serebrianka continuing.

The Russian Federation is attempting to infiltrate Dronivka in small groups and bypass the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine via the Siversk-Zakitne road.

Watch more: Extremely difficult situation near Siversk: fighting for Serebrianka continues, - 7th Corps of AAF. VIDEO