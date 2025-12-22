Extremely difficult situation near Siversk: fighting for Serebrianka continues, - 7th Corps of AAF. VIDEO

Russian troops are attempting to transport personnel across the Siverskyi Donets River. Units of the 81st Brigade are successfully destroying boats along with the occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the 81st Separate Airborne Brigade.

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"The situation in Serebrianka, northeast of Siversk, is extremely difficult. Units of the 81st Brigade are holding their positions, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment," the report says.

The Russians also continue to attempt to transport personnel across the Siverskyi Donets River from the Serebrianka Forestry. In the last two days alone, USF units of the 81st Separate Airborne Brigade destroyed two boats along with their crews.

"We remind you that the enemy's key objective is complete control over the settlements of Serebrianka and Dronivka. These two villages will serve as springboards for the accumulation of manpower and equipment, and if they are captured, further advancement and occupation of the heights near the settlements of Zakytne and Platonivka," the military said.

Read more: DeepState on expanding "grey zone" near Serebrianka: Characterized by constant enemy pressure without consolidation or control of area