Russia is attempting to infiltrate Dronivka in small groups and bypass Ukrainian Armed Forces positions via Siversk-Zakitne road, - 81st Separate Airborne Brigade

The overall situation in the area of responsibility of the 81st Airborne Brigade remains tense. The enemy again unsuccessfully attempted to cross the Siverskyi Donets River.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the brigade's press centre.

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Situation in the area of responsibility

As noted, the enemy is using small groups to infiltrate the settlement of Dronivka and is also attempting to bypass our positions using the Siversk-Zakitne road.

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders release footage from Serebrianskyi forest, call it "Ukraine’s Verdun". VIDEO

There has also been noticeable enemy activity near the settlement of Yampil, mostly futile attempts to transport manpower across the Siverskyi Donets River in motorised rubber boats and establish a foothold on the riverbank. In addition, the enemy is trying to bring in artillery and deploy pilot deployment points near the north-eastern outskirts of the settlement of Dronivka and in the Serebrianka forestry.

What are the enemy's goals?

"The enemy's main goal is to take control of the coastal part of the Siverskyi Donets River - the settlements of Dronivka, Platonivka, and Zakitne - in order to gather resources, deploy artillery and UAV positions, and control logistics," the brigade noted.

Units of the 81st Brigade are able to detect the enemy in advance and inflict instant damage on both enemy manpower and static targets. Such coordinated actions make it possible to stop the Russians' advance towards the village of Dronivka and other settlements located in the area of responsibility.

Watch more: Slobozhanska Brigade soldiers thwart enemy assault, destroy their equipment along with personnel. VIDEO

What preceded?

Earlier it was reported that Russians are trying to force the Siverskyi Donets River on a daily basis: the situation near Dronivka is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The 81st Brigade is striking the occupiers with drones as they attempt to force the Siverskyi Donets River.

According to the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces, the situation near Siversk is extremely difficult, with fighting for Serebrianka continuing.

Watch more: Extremely difficult situation near Siversk: fighting for Serebrianka continues, - 7th Corps of AAF. VIDEO